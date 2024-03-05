Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is Jetstream Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jetstream Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.9% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MOD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,699. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:MOD traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $89.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,514. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

