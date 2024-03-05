Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

MCRI stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $77.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

