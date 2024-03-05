Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,902 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of Moody’s worth $368,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Natixis purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.32. The stock had a trading volume of 297,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

