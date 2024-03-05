Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $34,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,716,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

NYSE:MSI traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.57. 7,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,232. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.45. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

