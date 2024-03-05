Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,654,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUSA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MUSA traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.28. 35,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,560. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.58. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $426.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

