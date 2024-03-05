National Bankshares Analysts Give Air Canada (TSE:AC) a C$31.00 Price Target

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) received a C$31.00 price objective from National Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 72.03% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.12.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Air Canada
Air Canada Trading Down 0.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air Canada
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.