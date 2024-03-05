National Bankshares Analysts Give Air Canada (TSE:AC) a C$31.00 Price Target

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) received a C$31.00 price objective from National Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 72.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.12.

TSE:AC traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,950. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

