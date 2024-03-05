Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 277.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 314.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Navient by 299.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.38. Navient has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a current ratio of 13.64.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Navient will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

