NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $110.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.92. 343,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

