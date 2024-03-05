Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nevro from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.23.

NVRO stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 6.37. Nevro has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 431,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nevro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Nevro by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 750,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 363,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nevro by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Management LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

