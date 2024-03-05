New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.29.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 697.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

