New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.95

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 72365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

