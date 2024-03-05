New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $42.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.02. New York Times has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $89,754,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 16,960.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of New York Times by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,929,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 763,474 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

