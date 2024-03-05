NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) CFO Adam E. Drapczuk III Acquires 47,394 Shares

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) CFO Adam E. Drapczuk III bought 47,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NEXGEL Price Performance

NASDAQ NXGL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 18,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,517. NEXGEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get NEXGEL alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NEXGEL by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NEXGEL during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NEXGEL in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEXGEL in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.