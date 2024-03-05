NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.0% of Kenfarb & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,376,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,100,898. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

