NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NFI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NFI Group from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of NFI Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.58.

TSE NFI opened at C$11.60 on Friday. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

