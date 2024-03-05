NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NICE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.55.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.99. The company had a trading volume of 184,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.68.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

