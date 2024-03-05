Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,184,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,105,000 after buying an additional 2,450,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.