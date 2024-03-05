Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Lowered to $19.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVAX opened at $5.49 on Friday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $291.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Novavax by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Novavax by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

