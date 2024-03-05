Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NAZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $11.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

