Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NMT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,177. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

