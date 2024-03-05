Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 69,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,801. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

