Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Nuvei by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nuvei by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $25,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter valued at $9,675,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 12.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,812,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,091,000 after acquiring an additional 309,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. 150,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $43.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

