Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

OPAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $240.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 93.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 384.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 962,783 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 501,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 341,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 268,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 125,473 shares during the period.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

