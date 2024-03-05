Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 154.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Olin by 76.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Olin

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.