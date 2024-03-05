OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $1.18 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00001752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $165.09 million and approximately $65.92 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00064175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006417 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

