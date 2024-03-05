Oracle (ORCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Oracle has set its Q3 guidance at $1.35-1.39 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oracle Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.36. The stock had a trading volume of 993,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $306.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

