Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.01 ($0.04), with a volume of 970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises Price Performance

Origin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.34. The stock has a market cap of £3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,953.49%.

About Origin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.