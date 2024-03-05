PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. New Street Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.95. 886,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,923. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 170,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

