PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAGS. New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.83.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Shares of PAGS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.95. 886,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105,756 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 443,953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,227,000 after acquiring an additional 906,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,529,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,827,000 after purchasing an additional 234,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.