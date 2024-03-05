Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $4,313,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 216.7% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 72,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 347,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $81,374,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 40.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $8.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.13. 6,686,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,845. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.73.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,088,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

