Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $84.00 at KeyCorp

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Shares of PZZA opened at $71.35 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,603,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,705,000 after acquiring an additional 123,995 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,327,000 after acquiring an additional 450,885 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth approximately $102,786,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after buying an additional 92,937 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

