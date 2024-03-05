Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 847,290 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises about 2.3% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 67,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,001,000 after purchasing an additional 714,008 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 100,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 52,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PK. Barclays boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

PK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,327. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 808.70%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

