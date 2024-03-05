Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $588.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $531.06. 213,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,964. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $300.86 and a one year high of $543.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

