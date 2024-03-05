Pax Dollar Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $202.70 million and $2.84 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003772 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 202,801,072 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

