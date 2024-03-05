Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $27.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYCR

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $103,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,179,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,254,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $28,774.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $103,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,179,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,254,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,002,936 shares of company stock valued at $103,308,421 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 109.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.