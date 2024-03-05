Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Lowered to $7.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,991 shares of company stock worth $746,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 399,873 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 20.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 253,833 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,024,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 253,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

