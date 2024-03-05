Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given “Neutral” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PEGA. TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.11.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.9 %

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $65.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 1,504 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $95,955.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,161. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.