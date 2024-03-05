PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

GHY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,728. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

