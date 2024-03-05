PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.15. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDHY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

