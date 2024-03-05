Pi Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Mining from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.87.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$7.35 and a 1 year high of C$11.93.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.8730675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

