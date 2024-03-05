Piper Sandler Companies Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $260.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler Companies from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Shares of ADSK opened at $260.70 on Friday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

