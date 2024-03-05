Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Raised to $17.50

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $16.50 to $17.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.13.

NYSE PAGP opened at $17.30 on Friday. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,438 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,120 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

