Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.25

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 366136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Get Playtika alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Playtika

Playtika Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 1,215.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 772.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.