Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $48.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,738.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,261.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $31.82.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

