Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Northland Securities downgraded Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Price Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Plug Power by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 491,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,795,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after purchasing an additional 283,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 63,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.