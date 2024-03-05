Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLUG. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Plug Power from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plug Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after buying an additional 10,378,912 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 28.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

