Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,666 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLYM. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYM stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $980.66 million, a PE ratio of 113.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 473.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

