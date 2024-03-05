PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 112.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 40.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $139.60. 273,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,977. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

