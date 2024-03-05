PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

PPL has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPL to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. PPL has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PPL by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,645,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,236 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 566,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 107,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

