Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Premier worth $31,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Premier by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Premier by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINC. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. 72,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,320. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.55 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

